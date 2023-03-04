Spokane Chiefs salvage road trip with OT win over Prince George

From staff reports

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia – Spokane salvaged its three-game trip north of the border with an overtime win Saturday night.

Berkly Catton scored twice, and Chase Bertholet tallied the winner 28 seconds into overtime in a 5-4 victory over Prince George in a Western Hockey League game.

Bertholet’s goal was his 25th of the season. Catton and Mac Gross were credited with assists.

Catton’s second goal – his 19th of the year – tied the game at 4 just 6:44 into the third period.

Grady Lane and Will McIsaac also scored for the Chiefs.

Dawson Cowan made 32 saves for Spokane, which lost 5-2 to Prince George on Friday and 7-4 at Kelowna on Wednesday.