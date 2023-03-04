Former Gonzaga standout Brandon Clarke to miss remainder of NBA season with Achilles tear

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (35) attempts a layup alongside Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) during the first half of the home opener at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Dallas. (ElÃ­as Valverde II)

Brandon Clarke, the former Gonzaga forward who’s become a key reserve for the Memphis Grizzlies, will miss the remainder of the NBA season with an Achilles tear, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Clarke’s argent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, confirmed the news to Wojnarowski on Saturday, one day after Clarke left a game against the Denver Nuggets at the end of the first quarter.

The fourth-year player began limping after missing a free throw before falling at midcourt. Clarke was unable to walk under his own power, receiving help from Memphis’ athletic training staff as he went to the locker room.

“Thank you everyone for the love n support,” Clarke posted to an Instagram story on Saturday. “I’ll be back stronger than ever. BC15.”

Clarke has been an integral member of Memphis’ bench, playing in 56 of the team’s 62 games this season while averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Clarke has started in eight games for the Grizzlies, who sit six games back of the first-place Nuggets in the Western Conference standings.