The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 39° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

March 4, 2023 Updated Sat., March 4, 2023 at 3:34 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Gran Prix Fox 28

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Miami vs. Boston … MLB

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Houston at Memphis CBS

9:30 a.m.: Illinois at Purdue Fox 28

10 a.m.: Campbell vs. UNC Asheville … ESPN2

11 a.m.: Army vs. Colgate … CBSSN

11 a.m.: South Florida at Wichita State … ESPNU

Noon: Liberty vs. Kennesaw State … ESPN2

1 p.m.: Western Carolina vs. Furman … ESPNU

1 p.m.: American University vs. Lafayette … CBSSN

1:30 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana CBS

4:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota FS1

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Washington State vs. UCLA … ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ABC

12:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Football, XFL

10 a.m.: St. Louis vs. D.C. … FX

1 p.m.: Orlando vs. Arlington … FX

5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Houston … ESPN2

Golf, men’s

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf

1:30 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Tampa Bay at Carolina TNT

3 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia NHL

6 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest … USA

8:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Liverpool … USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

Noon: Seattle vs. Milwaukee 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. TBD 700-AM / 105.2-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.