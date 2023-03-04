On the Air
March 4, 2023 Updated Sat., March 4, 2023 at 3:34 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Gran Prix Fox 28
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Miami vs. Boston … MLB
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Houston at Memphis CBS
9:30 a.m.: Illinois at Purdue Fox 28
10 a.m.: Campbell vs. UNC Asheville … ESPN2
11 a.m.: Army vs. Colgate … CBSSN
11 a.m.: South Florida at Wichita State … ESPNU
Noon: Liberty vs. Kennesaw State … ESPN2
1 p.m.: Western Carolina vs. Furman … ESPNU
1 p.m.: American University vs. Lafayette … CBSSN
1:30 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana CBS
4:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota FS1
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Washington State vs. UCLA … ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Phoenix at Dallas ABC
12:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Memphis at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Football, XFL
10 a.m.: St. Louis vs. D.C. … FX
1 p.m.: Orlando vs. Arlington … FX
5 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Houston … ESPN2
Golf, men’s
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf
1:30 p.m.: Champions: Cologuard Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Tampa Bay at Carolina TNT
3 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia NHL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Colorado Root
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: Everton vs. Nottingham Forest … USA
8:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Liverpool … USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
Noon: Seattle vs. Milwaukee 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. TBD 700-AM / 105.2-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.