State 2A/1A roundup: Pullman boys earn 2A third-place with win over Prosser; Freeman girls settle for sixth

Roundup of Saturday’s State 2A/1A basketball from Yakima Valley SunDome.

Boys

(1) Pullman 57, (7) Prosser 53: Dane Sykes scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and the Greyhounds (25-1) beat the Mustangs (20-5) in the State 2A third-place game.

Two-time Greater Spokane League 2A MVP Jaedyn Brown added 17 points with six boards for Pullman.

Kevin Flores and Kory McClure had 13 points apiece for Prosser. Flores hauled in 11 boards.

Offense was at a premium early in the game, as Pullman led 19-17 at halftime. Though it was close throughout, the lead changed just two times and Prosser led fewer than 3 minutes of the contest.

Pullman had a decided advantage in the paint, outscoring Prosser 30-12 and outrebounding the Mustangs 46-31.

Girls

Cashmere 45, Freeman 36: Kaitlyn Bjorklund scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (17-6) beat the Scotties (21-6) in the 1A fourth-place game.

Jaycee Goldsmith and Taylee Phelps scored 10 points apiece for Freeman. Goldsmith grabbed 13 rebounds for the Scotties, who went 2 of 21 from beyond the arc and shot 28% overall in the game.