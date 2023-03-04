State B roundup: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague boys finish 2B tournament with fifth-place trophy

From staff reports

A roundup of Saturday’s consolation bracket games at the State B tournament.

2B boysColumbia (Burbank) 70, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna 49: Quincy Scott scored 20 points, and the fourth-seeded Coyotes defeated the ninth-seeded Broncos.

Columbia took third place and Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna fifth.

Jayce Kelly led the Broncos with 22 points.

Morton-White Pass 63, Lake Roosevelt 45: Jake Cournyer scored 23 points as the second-seeded Timberwolves defeated the third-seeded Raiders .

Morton-White Pass took fourth place and Lake Roosevelt sixth.

Ivan Alajandre led the Raiders with 14 points.

1B boysDeSales 64, Willapa Valley 52: Jack Lesko scored 23 points, and the third-seeded Irish defeated the fourth-seeded Vikings.

DeSales took third place and Willapa Valley fifth. Kolten Fluke led the Vikings with 15 points.

Mossyrock 71, Orcas Island 63: Zackary Munot scored 23 points, and 11th-seeedd Mossyrock defeated No. 16 Orcas Island.

Mossyrock placed fourth, and Orcas Island took sixth. Joe Stephens led Orcas Island with 20 points and added seven rebounds.

2B girlsWarden 54, Napavine 47: Lauryn Madsen scored 21 points as the fourth-seeded Cougars defeated the third-seeded Tigers . Warden took home third place and Napavine fifth. Hayden Kaut and Morgan Hamilton led the Tigers with 14 points apiece.

La Conner 52, Adna 46: Ellie Marble totaled 28 points and 11 rebounds as the sixth-seeded Braves beat the fifth-seeded Pirates.

La Conner took fourth place and Adna sixth. Karlee Von Moos led the Pirates with 14 points.

1B girlsMount Vernon Christian 56, Inchelium 40: Allie Heino scored 18 points, and the fourth-seeded Hurricanes defeated the fifth-seeded Hornets to win third place.

The Hornets took fifth place. Zalissa Finley led them with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Oakesdale 55, Waterville-Mansfield 28: Lucy Hockett finished with 15 points and five rebounds, and the seventh-seeded Nighthawks beat the eighth-seeded Shockers .

Oakesdale took fourth place and Waterville-Mansfield sixth. Holly Finkbeiner led the Shockers with nine points.