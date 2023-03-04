Woman found in South Hill fire resuscitated, taken to hospital
March 4, 2023 Updated Sat., March 4, 2023 at 9:07 p.m.
Spokane firefighters and paramedics resuscitated a woman found in a South Hill house fire late Friday night.
Spokane Fire Department units responded shortly before midnight to the blaze at 1020 E. 39th Ave., according to the fire department. They saw heavy smoke coming from the single-family home when they arrived.
Firefighters found a woman in cardiac arrest and removed her from the residence. She was resuscitated before an ambulance took her to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
She was still in the hospital Saturday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.
There were no other injuries, according to the fire department. The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire. Twenty-six firefighters responded to the fire.
