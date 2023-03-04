The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 33° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman found in South Hill fire resuscitated, taken to hospital

March 4, 2023 Updated Sat., March 4, 2023 at 9:07 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Spokane firefighters and paramedics resuscitated a woman found in a South Hill house fire late Friday night.

Spokane Fire Department units responded shortly before midnight to the blaze at 1020 E. 39th Ave., according to the fire department. They saw heavy smoke coming from the single-family home when they arrived.

Firefighters found a woman in cardiac arrest and removed her from the residence. She was resuscitated before an ambulance took her to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

She was still in the hospital Saturday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.

There were no other injuries, according to the fire department. The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire. Twenty-six firefighters responded to the fire.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety