Everett man dies after being shot through wall at apartment

EVERETT, Wash. – A man in his 40s was killed Thursday after he was shot through the wall of his apartment in South Everett, according to police.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, someone fired a gun at the Erwin Estates Apartment Complex in the 8200 block of 11th Drive West, police said.

Officers arrived to find the victim severely injured from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

There appeared to be bullet holes in a shared wall with a neighboring apartment, police said.

Police identified a neighbor, a man in his 40s, as a suspect. Officers arrested him and reported seeing a black long gun and a pistol in his apartment.

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder.

Major crimes detectives were investigating.