Everett man dies after being shot through wall at apartment
March 5, 2023 Updated Mon., March 6, 2023 at 9:07 p.m.
Seattle Times
EVERETT, Wash. – A man in his 40s was killed Thursday after he was shot through the wall of his apartment in South Everett, according to police.
Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, someone fired a gun at the Erwin Estates Apartment Complex in the 8200 block of 11th Drive West, police said.
Officers arrived to find the victim severely injured from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
There appeared to be bullet holes in a shared wall with a neighboring apartment, police said.
Police identified a neighbor, a man in his 40s, as a suspect. Officers arrested him and reported seeing a black long gun and a pistol in his apartment.
The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder.
Major crimes detectives were investigating.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.