Post Falls pedestrian hospitalized after Friday night collision

A Post Falls man was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street on Friday night, Idaho State Police said.

The 31-year-old man, whose name was not released, was walking east on 15th Avenue in Post Falls when he crossed onto North Idaho Road at about 8 p.m., police said. A 27-year-old driver of a Dodge Caravan, who was also from Post Falls, was traveling south on North Idaho Road when they struck the man.

The man was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the collision. Traffic near the intersection was blocked for three hours that night.