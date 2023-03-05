Three injured, one arrested in single-vehicle, DUI crash in Adams County
March 5, 2023 Updated Sun., March 5, 2023 at 7:53 p.m.
Three young people were hospitalized in a single-vehicle, DUI-related collision before dawn on Sunday morning in Adams County, the Washington State Patrol said.
Three occupants inside of a 2019 Honda HR-V were traveling west on Interstate 90 when the vehicle left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in the median in between Ritzville and Moses Lake, the WSP said.
A 20-year-old driver, Jose E. Vargas, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, state patrol said. Vargas was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
A 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was also transported to Good Samaritan.
An 18-year-old man, who was also a passenger, was transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with potentially life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said.
None of the vehicle occupants were wearing a seat belt, the state patrol said.
