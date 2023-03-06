100 years ago in Spokane: President Warren G. Harding plans summer visit as part of tour of West

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane was thrilled to learn that President Warren G. Harding was making plans to visit Spokane in the summer of 1923.

The visit would be part of a lengthy tour to the Pacific coast states and to Alaska.

Local boosters expressed the hope that he would also tour the proposed Columbia Basin irrigation lands as part of the visit. Harding made it known that he “was very much interested in Northwestern reclamation projects.”

From the accident beat: A woman was caught in a “flesh reducing machine” in the Kuhn Building and badly injured.

She was entangled so thoroughly that police had to cut the woman from the machine with hacksaws. The woman fainted while being treated.

“All attempts of the police to obtain the woman’s name failed and she said that she would at no time tell who she is,” the paper reported.

From the equine beat: Two horses belonging to the Ellott Livery Stable in Sandpoint were lost in a terrible snowstorm on Feb. 12.

They were feared dead. Miraculously, on March 4, they were found alive, still harnessed together, and “wedged among the trees in the dense forest.”

They were emaciated from lack of food, but recovering.

The two horses had been part of a party sent out during the February blizzard to rescue people whose car had run off the road near Cocolalla.

From the tree beat: The fate of the largest yellow pine found on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation was revealed. The Spokane Daily Chronicle ran a picture of the log, felled by the McGoldrick Lumber Co., and noted that it had produced 11,800 feet of lumber.