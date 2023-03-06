Attempted robbery outside West End apartment in Tacoma ends in gunfire, wounding 1
March 6, 2023 Updated Mon., March 6, 2023 at 9:08 p.m.
TACOMA – A man was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Tacoma’s West End neighborhood, according to police. Gunfire broke out after a husband and wife were approached by two armed robbers who demanded money.
The attempted robbery occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the 1000 block of South Whitman Street, Tacoma Police Department said. Officers were called there shortly after 9 p.m.
Gunmen went up to the couple after they parked, then one shot at them as they tried to drive away, police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. She said the couple had been driving home from the hospital before the shooting occurred. One bullet struck the man.
The gunshot victim, a 29-year-old man, was driven to a hospital by his wife. Haddow said they called 911 while on the way. He was treated for an injury that wasn’t life threatening.
No arrests have been made. Police said the suspects ran from the shooting. Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.
