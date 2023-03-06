Driver killed after crashing into residence near Chief Garry Park
March 6, 2023 Updated Mon., March 6, 2023 at 9:09 p.m.
A driver was killed after crashing into a residence in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood Monday afternoon, Spokane police said.
First responders found a single occupant inside the vehicle on the 2600 block of East Mission Avenue . Their age, gender and identity were not released. Nobody else was injured in the incident.
The Spokane Police Department’s major crimes unit collision investigators were processing the scene on Mission Avenue between Stone Street and Nelson Street.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.