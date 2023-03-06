Film Calendar

“The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” – Two drag performers and a transgender woman travel across the desert to perform their unique style of cabaret. Rated R. 104 minutes. Directed by Stephan Elliott. Friday, 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. (208) 882-8537.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” – A young Chinese warrior steals a sword from a famed swordsman and then escapes into a world of romantic adventure with a mysterious man in the frontier of the nation. With Michelle Yeoh and Chow Yun-Fat. Directed by Ang Lee. Rated PG-13. 120 minutes. Showing Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“Jerry Maguire” – When a sports agent (Tom Cruise) has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete (Cuba Gooding, Jr.) who stays with him and his former colleague (Renee Zellweger). Rated R. 139 minutes. Directed by Cameron Crowe. Tuesday, 7-9:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7. (208) 882-8537.