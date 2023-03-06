Fire at Pullman apartment temporarily forces residents to evacuate; two treated for smoke inhalation

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN – A fire at a Pullman apartment Sunday afternoon resulted in 40 residents being temporarily evacuated and two people being treated for smoke inhalation, according to a Pullman Fire Department news release.

The fire at the Kenwood Square Apartments at 1225 NW Nye St. was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It was caused by a lithium-ion battery that was being charged for a remote-control car while a resident was away from the apartment building, according to the news release.

The apartment, which is owned and managed by the Community Action Center of Whitman County, had 36 apartment units that were occupied. Pullman and WSU police officers managed to get the 40 residents evacuated and were able to tell firefighters that all the residents were out of the building, according to the news release. Help from the officers allowed firefighters to concentrate on getting the fire under control without having to search each room, Assistant Chief Ryan Scharnhorst said.

The residents were taken to the Pullman Senior Center and stayed there until they were allowed to return to their apartment. Pullman police used their community-donated Blue Bridge card to purchase pizza for the residents while they waited at the Senior Center.

Paramedics treated one female resident for smoke inhalation at the scene; she did not need to be transported to the hospital. Also, paramedics were called to the Senior Center around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a Kenwood resident who was experiencing breathing difficulties. That person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, according to the new release.

Pullman fire inspectors and the city building inspector cleared the building for residents to return, except for three units. The apartment where the fire occurred and the apartment immediately above that sustained smoke damage; the apartment directly below had water damage, but that apartment was vacant, according to the news release.

Representatives from the Community Action Center said they were able to get everyone back into Kenwood Square, with residents of the two affected apartments able to use two vacant apartments, according to the news release.

The building had been inspected in September by the alarm company and all heat and smoke detectors were in working order and worked during the fire, according to the news release.

The amount of damage done by the fire is pending a review by the insurance company.