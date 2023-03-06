Police: Woman ran over boyfriend after accusing him of cheating
March 6, 2023 Updated Mon., March 6, 2023 at 9:04 p.m.
Police say a woman in Spokane Valley ran over her boyfriend for cheating on her.
Brandy L. Gange, 43, was arrested after midnight Sunday at the 7007 E. Seventh Ave. home that she shared with her boyfriend, according to court documents.
Gange and her boyfriend were at Geeks and Glory Bar, 6710 E. Sprague Ave., Saturday night when Gange decided to go home. She told her boyfriend she would be back to pick him up, according to records.
When Gange returned, she saw her boyfriend playing video games with another woman at the bar and then accused him of cheating on her before leaving again. Gange’s boyfriend started to walk home from the bar and saw her in her PT Cruiser parked on the side of the road near East Second Avenue and South Coleman Road, according to investigators.
When he flagged her down to talk, Gange made a U-turn on the street and ran him over. She then stopped briefly to curse at him before leaving with tire marks across his abdomen and coughing up blood, according to court documents.
The boyfriend was able to walk back to the bar and call 911. Police found Gange at her home and arrested her.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.