Spokane’s Bud Hare joins Columbia Basin College Hall of Fame

From staff and wire reports

Bud Hare, of Spokane, a standout in football and baseball, was among those inducted into the Columbia Basin College Hall of Fame last week.

Hare, a graduate of Gonzaga Prep, helped propel CBC to the first undefeated season in school history in 1961. Leading the team in rushing, yards per game, and scoring, he was selected to both the All-State Team and the All-American First Team.

As a sophomore, Hare led the 1962 CBC football team to an 8-0-1 record and a No. 3 ranking in the nation. The Hawks also secured the first northwest invitation to the Jr. Rose Bowl. He set 12 school rushing records and improved his career rushing total to over 1,000 yards. He was selected to the All-State First Team as a running back was an Honorable Mention All-American selection.

Hare was also a standout baseball player, earning All-Conference Honors as a second baseman on CBC’s first championship baseball team in 1963, his sophomore season.

Hare went on to star in football and baseball at Idaho State.

College basketball

Men: Lewis-Clark State’s John Lustig (Colfax) was named Freshman of the Year in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. The first-year guard was second on the Warriors and 11th in the conference in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game. He made 40 3-pointers and shot 85% from the free-throw line. Lustig was named Honorable Mention All-Conference.

Women: Eastern Oregon’s Baylee Brennan, a transfer from Seattle Pacific, was named Cascade Collegiate Conference Newcomer of the Year. The junior guard from Post Falls finished second in the conference with 51 3-pointers and averaged 10.5 points per game. among the top 30 scorers. She was named Honorable Mention on the all-conference list.

Lewis-Clark State’s Sitara Byrd, from Gonzaga Prep, was named the conference Freshman of the Year. She shot 46% and had 158 rebounds and 43 steals coming off the bench for the Warrirors.

LCSC’s Hannah Broyles, a senior from Moscow, Idaho, was named First-Team All-Conference after averaging 13 points per game for the Warriors, who tied Eastern Oregon for first place. Ellie Sander, a sophomore from Northwest Christian, who averaged 10.7 ppg and 5.2 rpg, was named Honorable Mention.

The Warriors begin play in the NAIA national tournament tonight (March 7).

College golf

Tommy Kimmel (Gonzaga Prep) is transferring to Idaho from UNLV.

Kimmel was twice the GSL Player of the Year (2019, 2021) at Gonzaga Prep and helped lead the Bullpups to four-straight GSL Championships and a 2018 Washington State Championship. His low competitive round was 63 at Palouse Ridge during the WJGA Regional Championship.

In the summer of 2019, he participated in the U.S. Junior Amateur and the IMG Junior World Championship.

College softball

College of Idaho’s Haley Loffer, a graduate student from Lake City High School, was named Cascade Collegiate Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 19.

Loffer, a senior infielder, hit .455 in the four-game series sweep of Carroll College with all five of her hits being for extra bases, four of them home runs. Her first home run of the series made her the all-time leader in program history. Loffer also stole three bases to go with a .600 on-base percentage, a 1.636 slugging percentage and eight RBIs.

College track and field

Eastern Washington’s Mia Sylvester was named Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year in women’s indoor track and field after winning the shot put and finishing sixth in the weight throw at the Big Sky Indoor Championships in Moscow, Idaho.

In the shot put, her winning and personal-best throw of 51 feet and 8.25 inches ranks 72nd among all NCAA Division I throwers.

Sylvester also competed in the weight throw where she placed sixth at 56 feet, 10 inches. She improved her previous personal best by almost 6 ½ feet.

Hoopfest

Players: Hoopfest registration is now open. This year will include divisions such as adult, high school, and youth (3rd-6th) players plus an International 3X3 division. New this year will be 1st- and 2nd-grade divisions.

Volunteers: The largest 3-on-3 tournament in the nation is actively seeking volunteers to be court monitors. Volunteers with all levels of basketball experience are invited to participate, as Hoopfest provides tools and training plus a package of Under Armour gear, including shoes.

Info: www.spokanehoopfest.net

Summer camps

The Spokesman-Review is accepting submissions for summer camps and other youth activities.

These will be published online and in our annual Summer Plus publication which comes out May 24. Submissions sent before Monday, April 24, will be included in the print publication.

Camp information can be submitted by email to summercamps@spokesman.com or uploaded at www.spokesman.com/summercamps-form/

For your free listing, please include organization name, camp name, location, dates, cost, age range, a short description (50 words or less) and public contact information (website, email address, or phone number).

Online listings can be viewed all spring and summer at www.spokesman.com/marketing/summer-camps/.