Gonzaga’s Drew Timme named first-team All-America by The Sporting News

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has been a mainstay on All-America teams the last two years and that figures to continue as his senior season winds down.

Timme on Tuesday was named first-team All-America by The Sporting News. Timme has been a second-team selection by TSN the last two seasons. Corey Kispert was the last Zag to earn first-team designation in 2021.

Chet Holmgren joined Timme on the second team last season. Jalen Suggs was a second-team pick in 2021.

Timme joins four other accomplished forwards or centers on the first team, including Purdue center Zach Edey, considered the frontrunner for player of the year, in what some have referred to as the “Year of the Big” in college basketball.

Edey was the only unanimous selection. Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kansas junior Jalen Wilson and Alabama freshman Brandon Miller also made the first team

The TSN second team: Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA; Azoulas Tubelis, Arizona; Marcus Sasser, Houston; Jalen Pickett, Penn State; Tyler Kolek, Marquette. Third-team selections were Kris Murray (Iowa), Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Kendric Davis (Memphis), Markquis Nowell (Kansas State) and Armando Bacot (North Carolina).

The 6-foot-10 Timme is on pace for career highs in minutes (31.7), points (21.0), rebounds (7.4) and assists (3.2). He’s shooting 62% from the field, including nearly 65% on 2-point attempts.

Timme scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists in second-seeded Gonzaga’s 84-73 victory over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals Monday night.

The Sporting News squad is one of four identified by the NCAA for inclusion in establishment of the annual consensus All-America team. Timme has been a consensus second-team All-America selection the last two seasons.