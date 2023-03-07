Spokane police investigating death after body found in boom lift on Monday

The Spokane Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found in a boom lift in the East Central Neighborhood on Monday .

Avista said in a statement that someone suffered a medical emergency on Monday night near South Arthur Street and East Fifth Avenue. The person was not an Avista employee, Avista spokesman David Vowels said.

Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said that the call came in at about 6 p.m. An autopsy from the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending, Briggs said.

A boom lift is an aerial platform designed to lift workers.

“The circumstances regarding the incident are not known, and we are cooperating with authorities to investigate the incident,” Avista said in its statement. “In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with the individual involved and their family.”