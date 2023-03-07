Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately,’ Fox lawsuit documents show

Washington Post staff reports

Among the documents released Tuesday as part of the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News by Dominion Voting System was an email from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott that the organization was “Still getting mud thrown at us! … Maybe Sean and Laura went too far.”

Two months after the election and just days before Jan. 6, Fox host Tucker Carlson texted with ann unknown employee about how badly he wanted to stop covering Trump.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Carlson texted Jan. 4, 2021. “I truly can’t wait.

“I hate him passionately.”

What to know:

hibits show the extraordinary energy and attention devoted to mollifying President Donald Trump and his die-hard supporters in the days after Fox correctly called the election for Joe Biden.

Dominion alleges Fox knowingly aired false conspiracy theories that its voting machines had a role in Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in a bid to boost ratings.

In a statement Tuesday, Fox said Dominion used “distortions and misinformation” as a smear against Fox

and claims quotes were misattributed.