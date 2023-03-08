100 years ago in Spokane: ‘Doped liquor’ was behind a string of recent robberies

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A robbery gang consisting of both women and men had a distinctive M.O.: They gave their victims doped liquor, rendered them helpless and then cleaned out their pockets and wallets.

The latest incident occurred when Jesse Rogers told police a man in the Empire Hotel bar bought him a drink. He took one drink from the bottle, and then the evening took a strange turn.

He recalled being taken to a house where two women went through his pockets and stole $500. They must not have doped him thoroughly enough because he was able to tell police where the house was and was later able to identify the women. Police arrested them and at least three others.

“There have been three robberies of this kind in the last two weeks in which the victims have been given doped liquor,” said Captain of Detectives Martin J. Burns. “We intend to put a stop to it and believe we have an excellent start.”

From the basketball beat: The University of Idaho basketball team was the undisputed champion “of the Pacific Coast and Northwest conferences,” after beating the University of California in the final game.

This was Idaho’s second championship in a row.

From the power beat: The Washington Water Power Co. announced plans to more than double its electrical generating capacity.

This huge surge in power would come from a new generating plant being launched at Kettle Falls, and an additional generating unit at the existing Long Lake plant.

Meanwhile, the company reported that electric ranges and water heaters were proliferating in homes throughout the region. Another device was also proving wildly popular: the electric waffle iron.