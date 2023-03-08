A Grip on Sports: There is an end in sight but college basketball’s tsunami just rolls on today

A GRIP ON SPORTS • College hoops rolls on. Today and, despite an up-and-down Tuesday, through next week for at least three local teams. That’s OK, isn’t it?

•••••••

• We’re not sure whether you are burnt out. Might be, considering some of the comments we saw on social media yesterday. But that’s not important. The big news is … well, this time of year the big news can wait. The mundane is important too.

Tuesday the Gonzaga men made 16th-ranked Saint Mary’s look mundane, though that’s probably too nice a description. Bad. Overmatched. Awful. Use whatever adjective you want from that file folder. It probably works.

The Gaels were exposed in a 77-51 loss. Their inability to attack aggressively was at least. Not the players. They probably could if asked. But Randy Bennett so dreads getting into an up-and-down game with the ninth-ranked Zags, he played right into Mark Few’s hands.

The Bulldogs played their 1-2-2 ¾ “trap” from the get-go in the WCC title game. It isn’t designed to turn over the Gaels but to slow them down. To force them to take a few precious seconds to initiate their offense. To not allow them as much time to go side-to-side over and over – and then break down the defense late in the shot clock.

It flustered Bennett and it flustered his team. Add in the Zags playing half-court man-defense as if they were possessed, and the Gaels only chance was to attack aggressively when they passed over the top and had a 3-2 advantage. They never did. Catch and wait was the game plan. And it was the wrong one.

On the other end, the Zags took the opposite tack. They played with the wind in their sails all night. And blew past the slower Gaels often.

John Wooden often said if he was quicker at three positions than you, he would win. Like in most everything, he was right. Once again, Gonzaga was too quick for Saint Mary’s.

And, once again, the Zags are WCC tournament champs.

• The women had the same opportunity presented to them earlier in the day. But they couldn’t grab it. Timidity was their enemy as well. Except, in their case, it wasn’t by design.

Portland zoned. Flew around. Made it seem, to the Bulldogs, as if six or seven Pilots were on the court. At first, it wasn’t all that bothersome. Despite too many turnovers, Gonzaga built an 11-point halftime lead. Expanded that to 13 early in the third quarter.

But pressure has a way of wearing on a team. Maybe not physically but more mentally. If defenders are not in the expected place, that can cause havoc. And questions. Once the Zags began questioning themselves, they were in trouble.

Lisa Fortier could only lament shots not taken, passes thrown in haste and whistles not blown.

The 64-60 loss put a crimp on the day, sure, but may hurt even more on Sunday, when the NCAA Tournament selections are made. The women’s committee relies way too heavily on their metric, the NET ranking, for seeding. The Zags haven’t done well in that ranking all year, and dropped four spots, to 45, after the loss.

• There was one more loss Tuesday. The Eastern women fell in the Big Sky Conference semifinals to Northern Arizona 74-57. That ends the Eagles’ season but not the hope.

EWU returns every player from a squad that finished fourth in the Sky, including star guards Jamie Loera and Jacinta Buckley. The future is bright in Cheney.

• The future is now for the Washington State men. They open Pac-12 Conference tournament play at 2:30 this afternoon. The fifth-seeded Cougars face last-place California, hoping to win their sixth consecutive game and move on to a Thursday matchup with fourth seed Oregon.

•••

•••

• We travel back to Spokane today. Just when it is beginning to warm up in the desert. Maybe the same will happen in the Inland Northwest. One can only hope. Until later …