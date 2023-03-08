The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

Ex-Sonics star Shawn Kemp arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

March 8, 2023 Updated Wed., March 8, 2023 at 7:05 p.m.

Former Seattle Super Sonics star Shawn Kemp reflects on his life at his Lower Queen Anne restaurant and bar, Oskar's Kitchen in Seattle Washington. (Tribune News Service)
By Lauren Girgis Seattle Times

Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday evening in Pierce County in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, according to multiple reports.

Kemp was booked shortly before 6 p.m., according to Pierce County Corrections.

Shortly before 2 p.m., an “altercation” between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

One car fled. Police recovered a gun and arrested Kemp. No injuries were reported.

