Ex-Sonics star Shawn Kemp arrested in connection with drive-by shooting
March 8, 2023 Updated Wed., March 8, 2023 at 7:05 p.m.
Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday evening in Pierce County in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, according to multiple reports.
Kemp was booked shortly before 6 p.m., according to Pierce County Corrections.
Shortly before 2 p.m., an “altercation” between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
One car fled. Police recovered a gun and arrested Kemp. No injuries were reported.
