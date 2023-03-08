The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
33°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after tripping at Washington hotel

March 8, 2023 Updated Wed., March 8, 2023 at 9:54 p.m.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a press conference on Sept. 28 in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during a press conference on Sept. 28 in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By Mike Ives Washington Post

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, was hospitalized on Wednesday after tripping at a hotel in Washington, D.C., his spokesman said.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” the spokesman, David Popp, said in a brief statement . “He has been admitted to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.”

No details were immediately available about the 81-year-old Republican’s condition.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World