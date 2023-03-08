Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after tripping at Washington hotel
March 8, 2023 Updated Wed., March 8, 2023 at 9:54 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, was hospitalized on Wednesday after tripping at a hotel in Washington, D.C., his spokesman said.
“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” the spokesman, David Popp, said in a brief statement . “He has been admitted to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.”
No details were immediately available about the 81-year-old Republican’s condition.
