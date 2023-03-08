One dead, one injured in shooting at Eagle credit union. Suspect shot himself, police say

By Mia Maldonado and Rachel Spacek Idaho Statesman

Eagle police are investigating a shooting inside the Eagle Westmark Credit Union that left one woman dead and another person injured, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Eagle’s police chief.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. at the credit union near the corner of Eagle Road and Eagle River Street, Eagle Police Chief Ryan Wilkie said at a press conference. A 38-year-old male suspect in the shooting sustained a life-threatening injury as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, which took place in the parking lot, Wilkie said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital.

A woman who was shot and survived inside the credit union suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Wilkie said.

Police said they did not know identities or ages of the victims yet, but a news release from the sheriff’s office said the alleged shooter knew the woman who died and actively targeted her. Police said it is unclear whether he knew the other female victim.

Police were asking people to avoid the area while they investigated Wednesday afternoon.

The city of Eagle contracts its police services with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.