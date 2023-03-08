Police: Man and woman found dead in potential murder-suicide
March 8, 2023 Updated Wed., March 8, 2023 at 6:20 p.m.
Two people were found dead on Tuesday afternoon in the Logan Neighborhood in what may have been a murder-suicide, according to Spokane police.
Officers were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. to a residence on the 2400 block of North Madelia Street for a welfare check. Once there, they located a dead man and woman. Spokane police’s Major Crimes Unit responded shortly after.
No police or crime tape were present outside the house Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors said investigators processed the scene all day and well into the night Tuesday.
One man who lives nearby said he noticed the occupants of the home had not been taking their garbage cans to the curb and shoveling their walkways recently. The man, who declined to provide his name, said he had not seen anyone at the home for at least three weeks.
The incident remains under investigation. The man and woman’s identities will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office .
