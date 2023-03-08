Washington State tops California 69-52, advances to play Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

From staff reports

Washington State men’s basketball had little trouble with 12th-seeded California in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TJ Bamba scored a team-high 17 points and the Cougars won 69-52.

After a brief 2-2 tie, Washington State pulled away and built a 14-point lead at halftime.

Washington State will play Oregon in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The game can be seen on Pac-12 Network.