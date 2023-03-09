Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt described as mentor and role model during Capitol ceremony

Phil Batt will lie in state at the Idaho Capitol building until Friday morning. (Idaho Statesman)

By Ryan Suppe Idaho Statesman

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt was a mentor and a model for each of his successors, Idaho’s four living governors said during a Thursday ceremony honoring Batt at the Capitol in Boise. Batt died Saturday on his 96th birthday.

“He was my first teacher on governing, he was my longest teacher on governing,” said former governor and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. “Every move I make is somehow touched by Phil Batt’s hand.”

Batt served one term as governor, from 1995 to 1999. He also served as lieutenant governor and a member of the Legislature. He was Idaho Republican Party chairman in the early 1990s.

As governor, Batt negotiated a historic agreement curbing nuclear waste dumping near groundwater in eastern Idaho. He also carried legislation granting farmworkers injury compensation, repealing an eight-decade exemption.

Idaho State Police troopers escorted a coffin, draped in an American flag, carrying Batt’s body into the Capitol on Thursday. Hundreds attended the ceremony, including Supreme Court justices and dozens of state lawmakers, who briefly paused their work amid the legislative session. The Idaho Air National Guard conducted a flyover with four planes.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, who became emotional describing his relationship with Batt, said his mentor struck a balance between compromise and holding fast to principles.

“Governor Batt’s life and public service showed us we always have the opportunity to make lasting improvements for future generations,” Little said.

Batt’s body will lie in state in the Capitol for 24 hours before a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise. The public is invited to the service, a news release from the governor’s office said.