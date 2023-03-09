Man targeted estranged wife at work in fatal Eagle shooting. Coroner identifies both

By Mia Maldonado Idaho Statesman The Idaho Statesman

Law enforcement confirmed late Thursday afternoon that the suspect involved in a murder-suicide Wednesday targeted his estranged wife while she was working at Westmark Credit Union in Eagle.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the 38-year-old shooter as Michael Lugaresi, of Boise. He shot himself in the head after shooting his wife and another woman inside the building, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where he died Thursday morning.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased victim as Brittany Lugaresi, who was eating lunch with co-workers in a conference room when the shooting occurred. The Lugaresis were going through a divorce, authorities said.

The woman who was shot and survived inside the credit union suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement said there was no connection between the shooter and that victim, whose identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said there were no previous police calls for service or reports of domestic violence at the couple’s Meridian home.