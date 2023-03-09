The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Spokane Public Library hosts ‘The Return of Salmon to the Spokane River’

March 9, 2023 Updated Thu., March 9, 2023 at 8:38 a.m.

The Spokane Tribe and volunteers help release 146 adult Chinook salmon to the Spokane River at Sandifur Bridge in People’s Park, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The release is part of the Spokane Tribes and other Upper Columbia tribes longstanding efforts to sustainably reintroduce salmon into the upper reaches of the Columbia River basin. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
The Spokane Tribe and volunteers help release 146 adult Chinook salmon to the Spokane River at Sandifur Bridge in People's Park, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The release is part of the Spokane Tribes and other Upper Columbia tribes longstanding efforts to sustainably reintroduce salmon into the upper reaches of the Columbia River basin. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
The Spokane Tribe and volunteers help release 146 adult Chinook salmon to the Spokane River at Sandifur Bridge in People’s Park, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The release is part of the Spokane Tribes and other Upper Columbia tribes longstanding efforts to sustainably reintroduce salmon into the upper reaches of the Columbia River basin. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
The Spokane Tribe and volunteers help release 146 adult Chinook salmon to the Spokane River at Sandifur Bridge in People’s Park, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The release is part of the Spokane Tribes and other Upper Columbia tribes longstanding efforts to sustainably reintroduce salmon into the upper reaches of the Columbia River basin. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

Spokane Public Library will host “The Return of Salmon to the Spokane River” on Thursday At 6 p.m. at Central Library in collaboration with the Upper Columbia United Tribes, including the Spokane Tribe of Indians and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe of Indians.

Representatives Thomas Biladeau from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and Conor Giorgi from the Spokane Tribe of Indians will discuss the historical relationship between salmon and the local tribes, how salmon were

 eliminated from local waters, and how the tribes are using modern scientific techniques to reintroduce salmon and restore the important relationship between salmon and people, according to a library news release.

This is a free, public event and no registration is required.

Active Person

