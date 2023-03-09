Spokane Public Library hosts ‘The Return of Salmon to the Spokane River’

Spokane Public Library will host “The Return of Salmon to the Spokane River” on Thursday At 6 p.m. at Central Library in collaboration with the Upper Columbia United Tribes, including the Spokane Tribe of Indians and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe of Indians.

Representatives Thomas Biladeau from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and Conor Giorgi from the Spokane Tribe of Indians will discuss the historical relationship between salmon and the local tribes, how salmon were

eliminated from local waters, and how the tribes are using modern scientific techniques to reintroduce salmon and restore the important relationship between salmon and people, according to a library news release.

This is a free, public event and no registration is required.