Spokane Public Library hosts ‘The Return of Salmon to the Spokane River’
March 9, 2023 Updated Thu., March 9, 2023 at 8:38 a.m.
Spokane Public Library will host “The Return of Salmon to the Spokane River” on Thursday At 6 p.m. at Central Library in collaboration with the Upper Columbia United Tribes, including the Spokane Tribe of Indians and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe of Indians.
Representatives Thomas Biladeau from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and Conor Giorgi from the Spokane Tribe of Indians will discuss the historical relationship between salmon and the local tribes, how salmon were
eliminated from local waters, and how the tribes are using modern scientific techniques to reintroduce salmon and restore the important relationship between salmon and people, according to a library news release.
This is a free, public event and no registration is required.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.