The Athletic names Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge coach of the year

From staff reports

Kamie Ethridge, who last week led the Washington State basketball team to the Pac-12 Tournament championship, was named National Women’s Coach of the Year by The Athletic on Thursday.

Ethridge becomes the first coach in program history to be awarded the honor by a national publication. The Athletic’s award is voted on by writers who cover women’s basketball across the country for the outlet. Ethridge received the most first-place votes, beating out second-place finisher Kenny Brooks of Virginia Tech.

In her fifth season as coach, Ethridge guided the Cougars to a program-best 23-10 record, a No. 22 ranking the latest Associated Press poll and the surprising Pac‑12 Tournament win on Sunday. WSU beat UCLA 65-61 to become the first program in school history to win a Pac-12 title in any women’s team sport.

Ethridge has a 74-74 record at WSU, but has led the Cougars to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Cougars will learn their NCAA destination and opponent on Sunday.