The Athletic names Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge coach of the year
March 9, 2023 Updated Thu., March 9, 2023 at 4:43 p.m.
From staff reports
Kamie Ethridge, who last week led the Washington State basketball team to the Pac-12 Tournament championship, was named National Women’s Coach of the Year by The Athletic on Thursday.
Ethridge becomes the first coach in program history to be awarded the honor by a national publication. The Athletic’s award is voted on by writers who cover women’s basketball across the country for the outlet. Ethridge received the most first-place votes, beating out second-place finisher Kenny Brooks of Virginia Tech.
In her fifth season as coach, Ethridge guided the Cougars to a program-best 23-10 record, a No. 22 ranking the latest Associated Press poll and the surprising Pac‑12 Tournament win on Sunday. WSU beat UCLA 65-61 to become the first program in school history to win a Pac-12 title in any women’s team sport.
Ethridge has a 74-74 record at WSU, but has led the Cougars to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The Cougars will learn their NCAA destination and opponent on Sunday.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.