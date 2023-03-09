This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival" by Ron DeSantis. (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS) (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Storm Watch,” C.J. Box (Putnam)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

3. “A Day of Fallen Night,” Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. “Someone Else’s Shoes,” Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “I Have Some Questions for You,” Rebecca Makkai (Viking)

9. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi,” Shannon Chakraborty (Harper Voyager)

Nonfiction

1. “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” Ron DeSantis (Broadside)

2. “Spare,” Prince Harry (Random House)

3. “Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life,” Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

4. “Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships,” Nedra Glover (Tawwab TarcherPerigee)

5. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. “All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir,” Beth Moore (Tyndale)

9. “Wake Up with Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years,” Jean Dolores Schmidt (Harper Select)

10. “The Parenting Map: Step-by-Step Solutions to Consciously Create the Ultimate Parent-Child Relationship,” Shefali Tsabary (HarperOne)