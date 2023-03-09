Washington State linebacker Isaiah Paul to transfer out of program after brief stay

Two months after joining Washington State’s football team, Isaiah Paul is heading back to the portal.

The senior linebacker, who signed with WSU in early January, announced Wednesday over Twitter that he plans to reenter the NCAA transfer portal in May.

Paul spent the past five years at Incarnate Word. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder was a three-year starter at the FCS program in San Antonio – though injuries derailed his 2022 season. Paul recorded 137 tackles and 20½ tackles for loss between 2019-22.

Paul was expected to compete for a significant playing role at WSU in 2023. The Cougars also added transfer LBs Devin Richardson (Texas) and Ahmad McCullough (Maryland). Those two will be in the mix for starting jobs along with WSU veteran Kyle Thornton and redshirt freshman Hudson Cedarland – one of the prized recruits in WSU’s 2022 class.

The Cougars used the transfer portal to shore up their linebacking corps after losing three key players from the position group following the 2022 season. All-Pac-12 performer Daiyan Henley is headed to the NFL. Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown, who shared reps in 2022 at middle linebacker, transferred to Miami and Arizona State, respectively.