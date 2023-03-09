Washington State loses to Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals 75-70
March 9, 2023 Updated Thu., March 9, 2023 at 4:58 p.m.
Washington State fell behind by as much as 18 points in the first half, came back to lead briefly in the second half but lost its Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game to Oregon 75-70.
Mouhamed Gueye’s dunk with 3:36 left in the game put the Cougars ahead 70-68.
The Ducks would go on to score the final seven points and advance to play UCLA on Friday in the semifinals.
Gueye had 14 points and Washington State guard TJ Bamba led all scorers with 19.
