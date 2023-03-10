FBI offering $25k reward for info that could lead to arrests in substation attacks

By Ty Vinson Olympian

The Seattle and Portland FBI field offices are asking the public for help in identifying the people who vandalized electrical substations in both Washington and Oregon. Specifically, substations were attacked in Oregon City and Tumwater.

The FBI is offering $25,000 for information that would lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of those involved.

According to a news release from the FBI field offices, the Barnes Lake Substation in Tumwater was vandalized Nov. 22 of last year. Puget Sound Energy found fluid leaking onto the ground after a radiator was punctured multiple times. The substation went offline for several hours, causing more than 5,000 people to lose power. Three 9 mm shell casings were located near the scene, according to the release.

In similar fashion, the Bonneville Power Administration Ostrander substation in Oregon City was damaged Nov. 24 of last year. Investigators found a hole cut in the fence around the substation, as well as bullet holes in several reactors.

Anyone with information about the suspects or incidents is asked to call (800) CALL-FBI, or (800) 225-5324. Those with information can also contact their local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

FBI Special Agent Richard A. Collodi said interfering or tampering with the power grid can have deadly consequences.

“An attack like this is not just an inconvenience for home and business owners,” he said. “Think of medical facilities or vulnerable people who depend on electricity for their health.

“It’s our hope that by attaching a reward offer, someone who has that missing piece of information we need may be enticed to come forward.”