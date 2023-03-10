Friday morning snow sticks to streets, slows commute; warmer temperatures on the way

A.J. Christensen, 22 months, right plays in the snow with his little brother Hoyt, 7 months in front of their Post Falls home on Friday, March 10, 2023. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

Winter reared its head again Friday morning in Spokane, dropping several inches of snow on roadways as temperatures hovered around freezing.

The National Weather Service in Spokane reported 3 inches of snow had fallen at their station on the West Plains. If it stands, that would set a daily snowfall record for March 10 in town, breaking a record of 2.8 inches set in 1950.

“The snow’s moving pretty slowly,” said Racheal Fewkes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane. A main band of snow should taper off in the early afternoon hours on Friday, Fewkes said, but pockets of graupel or heavy snowfall could crop up before the afternoon commute.

The Washington State Patrol reported 10 collisions on roadways throughout the area Friday morning, said Trooper Ryan Senger. Most roadways were bare and wet with some slush on the shoulders, he said.

Temperatures climbed Friday afternoon, and any accumulation this afternoon on roadways will be affected by surface temperatures, Fewkes said.

Snow should taper off in the area by this evening, leading to a mostly dry Saturday with temperatures in town reaching the 40s. The warming trend will continue into Monday, when temperatures could top 50 degrees with rain, Fewkes said.