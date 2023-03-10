KEA will host Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Kootenai Environmental Alliance’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival comes to Coeur d’Alene on March 24 at the Schuler Auditorium on the North Idaho Community college campus at 880 W. Garden Ave.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. Films start at 6:30 .

Featured at the KEA film festival will be “I Am Salmon,” a short film showcasing beautiful salmon footage, according to the release.

Another feature film, “The Rock Pool Waltz,” centers around a boy’s love of nature, leading him to a friendship with an unlikely ocean creature.

“A Baffin Vacation” is an epic river adventure, taking place on Baffin Island. The film follows two bold multisport explorers on a 45-day odyssey.

”We have an incredible lineup of films this year that will excite and energize our audience,” said KEA board President Cynthia Rozyla. “We’ve chosen films that directly relate to our area and the wealth of natural outdoor opportunities that surround us. Our goal is to encourage each participant to help us protect, conserve and advocate for our lake and watershed.”

One thing to note: these are not films for kids and organizers can’t guarantee that no foul words will pop up. In general, these films are family friendly, but not children’s films, according to the release.

Tickets cost between $5 and $50. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/kea-wild-and-scenic-film-festival-tickets-528610607557. For more information, contact Shelley Austin, shelley@kealliance.org