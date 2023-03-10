The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man found shot in crashed vehicle in north Spokane identified

March 10, 2023 Updated Fri., March 10, 2023 at 8:54 p.m.

A driver struck this car late Tuesday and was found dead by police inside his car that flipped over in the crash. Police say the man had been shot. (Quinn Welsch/The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The man killed in a shooting that resulted in a vehicle rollover Tuesday night in north Spokane has been identified.

Joshua Vandouris, 39, died from a gunshot wound of the torso, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office declared the death a homicide.

Spokane police discovered Vandouris inside of the crashed vehicle on the 200 block of East Cleveland Avenue, police said.

The police department is investigating.

