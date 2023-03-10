The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Medical examiner identifies man who was electrocuted in boom lift

March 10, 2023 Updated Fri., March 10, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.

This is the apartment building where a man was painting trim when he died in a boom truck. The Spokane Fire Department was called to the scene Monday for a possible electrocution. (Quinn Welsch/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was found dead Monday in a boom lift near Fifth Avenue and Arthur Street in Spokane.

Gary Danielson, 44, was electrocuted, the medical examiner announced Friday. The death was ruled accidental.

First responders were called to the scene of a “possible electrocution with entanglement” that evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Danielson.

The man had parked his truck on the side of Fifth Avenue and was using the boom lift to go over a chainlink fence of a construction site and underneath electrical wires, according to Linda Jefferson, who has lived at a house next door for the past 10 years. The man was using a light as he painted the white trim of the apartment building after sunset, she said.

Spokane police are investigating.

