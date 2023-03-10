The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pedestrian in serious condition after vehicle hit him; driver released without charges

March 10, 2023 Updated Fri., March 10, 2023 at 8:57 p.m.

Authorities investigate a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash Thursday night at the intersection of Wellesley Avenue and Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley. The pedestrian, a man, was in serious condition Friday morning and the driver, also a man, was not charged.  (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A pedestrian was in serious condition at the hospital Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Spokane Valley.

Initial information indicated a man was driving north on Sullivan Road shortly before 6:50 p.m. while the pedestrian, also a man, appeared to be running east on Wellesley Avenue toward Sullivan, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. A witness told deputies the pedestrian ran into the intersection and the driver, who had a green light, appeared to slow down but could not avoid the pedestrian, striking him. 

The driver agreed to field sobriety evaluations and a breath test, and showed no signs of impairment, police said. He also submitted to a voluntary blood draw for later testing. He was released without charges. 

Deputies closed the intersection while the Spokane Valley Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel responded to treat the pedestrian, who was then taken to the hospital. 

The crash is under investigation.

