Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys soccer open season with snowy win

March 10, 2023 Updated Fri., March 10, 2023 at 9:36 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mt. Spokane 0: Ezekiel Haynes had one goal and one assist, and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1) in a nonleague game at Union Stadium, which was cleared of about 6 inches of snow. G-Prep’s Noah Jordan had nine saves.

Mead 2, Eastmont 2: Wes Starley scored in the 80th minute and the Panthers (0-0-1) tied the Wildcats (0-0-1) in a nonleague season opener for both teams. Ryan Taigen scored in the 56th minute for Mead.

Central Valley 2, Wenatchee 1: The visiting Bears (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Pullman 2, Inglemoor 0: Carlens Dollin scored a goal and assisted on the other, and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Vikings (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Baseball

Southridge 6-15, Central Valley 3-2: The Suns (2-0, 0-0) swept the visiting Bears (0-2, 0-0) in a nonleague doubleheader.

Signings

Mead announced five athletes signed National Letters of Intent : Jacob Gatlin, Montana Western, football; Mitchell Holliday, University of Puget Sound, baseball; Chris Grosse, Central Washington, rugby; Colby Thomas, George Fox, football; and Quinton Pacheco, Central Washington, football.

