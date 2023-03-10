Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys soccer open season with snowy win

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mt. Spokane 0: Ezekiel Haynes had one goal and one assist, and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1) in a nonleague game at Union Stadium, which was cleared of about 6 inches of snow. G-Prep’s Noah Jordan had nine saves.

Mead 2, Eastmont 2: Wes Starley scored in the 80th minute and the Panthers (0-0-1) tied the Wildcats (0-0-1) in a nonleague season opener for both teams. Ryan Taigen scored in the 56th minute for Mead.

Central Valley 2, Wenatchee 1: The visiting Bears (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Pullman 2, Inglemoor 0: Carlens Dollin scored a goal and assisted on the other, and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Vikings (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Baseball

Southridge 6-15, Central Valley 3-2: The Suns (2-0, 0-0) swept the visiting Bears (0-2, 0-0) in a nonleague doubleheader.

Signings

Mead announced five athletes signed National Letters of Intent : Jacob Gatlin, Montana Western, football; Mitchell Holliday, University of Puget Sound, baseball; Chris Grosse, Central Washington, rugby; Colby Thomas, George Fox, football; and Quinton Pacheco, Central Washington, football.