Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Tyler Boden tosses no-hitter, University baseball wins at Chiawana

March 11, 2023 Updated Sat., March 11, 2023 at 8:31 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s nonleague high school sports action for Greater Spokane League teams.

Baseball

University 11, Chiawana 0: Tyler Boden threw a five inning no-hitter and the visiting Titans (1-0) beat the Riverhawks (0-1) in Pasco.

Dominic Longo went 2 for 2 with a double, triple, stolen base and three RBIs.

Hanford 4-7, Mead 3-2: The Falcons (2-0) swept the visiting Panthers (0-2) in a doubleheader.

Southridge 15-6, Central Valley 2-3: The Suns (4-0) swept the visiting Bears (0-4) in a doubleheader.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 6, Moses Lake 1: Tasyn Oosting scored three goals, and the visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Mavericks (0-1) .

Mead 0, Wenatchee 0: Josh Grentz made two second-half saves to help the visiting Panthers (0-0-2) preserve a scoreless draw against the Panthers (0-0-1) . Jackson Havens made a save for Mead in the first half.

Central Valley 2, Eastmont 1: The visiting Bears (2-0) beat the Wildcats (0-1-1) .

Lake Washington 3, Pullman 2: The Kangaroos (1-0) beat the Greyhounds (1-1) .

