1 arrested and another injured after confrontation escalates to gunshots in East Central

One person was arrested and at least one other person injured in the East Central neighborhood after a verbal confrontation escalated to gunshots on Sunday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department.

The confrontation began between a homeowner and at least two homeless people near the 100 block of South Ralph Street in an alley, said Lt. Terry Preuninger, a spokesman for the Spokane Police Department,.

The homeowner produced a pellet rifle during the confrontation, which escalated to rock throwing from the homeless people, Preuninger said. The homeowner fired a shotgun at the two people, he said.

It wasn’t clear on Sunday what prompted the altercation.

At least one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries “consistent with bird shot,” Preuninger said. Neither of those shot at had a permanent address, he said.

Police had probable cause to arrest the homeowner for an assault charge on Sunday. Their identity was not released on Sunday.

Spokane police are investigating the incident.