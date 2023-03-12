Cache Reset
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Get to know No. 3 Gonzaga’s West Region pod for the NCAA Tournament

March 12, 2023 Updated Sun., March 12, 2023 at 5:31 p.m.

Head coach Jamie Dixon of the TCU Horned Frogs argues a call by the officials in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. (Tribune News Service)
From staff reports
(14) Grand Canyon

From: Phoenix, Arizona Coach: Bryce Drew

Conference: Western Athletic Bid: Champion (24-11)

NCAA Tournament record: 0-1, one year

Last in: 2021 Last 10: 9-1

Scoring: Team 75.3 ppg, 66.8 ppg allowed; G Ray Harrison 17.7, F Gabe McGlothan 12.8, G Chance McMillian 10.7.

Rebounds: Team 36.9; McGlothan 97.7, F Yvan Ouedrogo 5.8, Harrison 4.0.

Assists/turnovers: Team 12.6/12.1; Harrison 3.6/2.5.

3-pointers: Team .383; F Noah Baumann 59, McMillian 58, Harrison 48.

(6) TCU

From: Forth Worth, Texas Coach: Jamie Dixon

Conference: Big 12 Bid: At-large (21-12)

NCAA Tournament record: 6-9, nine years

Last in: 2022 Last 10: 4-6

Scoring: Team 75.2 ppg, 67.9 ppg allowed; G Mike Miles Jr. 17.3, G Damion Baugh 12.6 ppg, F Emanuel Miller 12.4.

Rebounds: Team 35.7; Miller 6.6, C Eddie Lampkin Jr. 5.9, Baugh 4.5.

Assists/turnovers: Team 16.2/12.2; Baugh 5.8/2.9.

3-pointers: Team .306; F Chuck O’Bannon Jr. 37, Miles Jr. 34, Baugh 23.

(11) Arizona State

From: Tempe, Arizona Coach: Bobby Hurley

Conference: Pac-12 Bid: At-large (22-12)

NCAA Tournament record: 11-15, 15 years

Last in: 2019 Last 10: 6-4

Scoring: Team 70.3 ppg, 67.7 ppg allowed; G Desmond Cambridge Jr. 13.7 ppg, F Marcus Bagley 12.5 ppg, G DJ Horne 12.1 ppg.

Rebounds: Team 36.9; F Warren Washington 6.9, G Devan Cambridge 5.5, G Frankie Collins 4.2.

Assists/turnovers: Team 14.2/11.8; Collins 4.4/2.2.

3-pointers: Team .314; Cambridge Jr. 79, Horne 64, Cambridge 26.

(11) Nevada

From: Reno, Nevada Coach: Steve Alford

Conference: Mountain West Bid: At-large (22-10)

NCAA Tournament record: 6-9, nine years

Last in: 2019 Last 10: 6-4

Scoring: Team 72.6 ppg, 66.9 ppg allowed; G Jarod Lucas 17.3, G Kenan Blackshear 14.4, C Will Baker 13.5.

Rebounds: Team 33.6; F Darrion Williams 7.3, Baker 5.1, F KJ Hymes 4.5.

Assists/turnovers: Team 14.2/10.3; Blackshear 4.6/3.1.

3-pointers: Team .346; Lucas 78, Williams 32, F Tre Coleman 27.

