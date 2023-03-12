Get to know No. 9 Gonzaga women’s pod in the Seattle Regional at the 2023 NCAA Tournament
March 12, 2023 Updated Sun., March 12, 2023 at 9:03 p.m.
(8) Ole Miss
From: Oxford, Mississippi Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin
Conference: Southeastern Bid: At-large (23-8)
NCAA Tournament record: 18-18, 18 years
Last in: 2022 Last 10: 6-4
Scoring: Team 69.3 ppg, 56.8 ppg allowed; G Angel Baker 15.1, F Madison Scott 11.8, G Marquesha Davis 10.2.
Rebounds: Team 41.6; Scott 8.2, Baker 5.5, F Tyia Singleton 5.5.
Assists/turnovers: Team 12.8/14.6; G Myah Taylor 3.8/1.9.
3-pointers: Team .294; F Snudda Collins 52, Baker 33, G Elauna Eaton 21.
(1) Stanford
From: Stanford, California Coach: Tara VanDerveer
Conference: Pac-12 Bid: At-large (28-5)
NCAA Tournament record: 99-32, 35 years
Last in: 2022 Last 10: 7-3
Scoring: Team 76.5 ppg, 58.5 ppg allowed; F Cameron Brink 14.9, G Haley Jones 13.4, G Hannah Jump 11.3.
Rebounds: Team 45.5; Brink 9.5, Jones 9.1, F Kiki Iriafen 3.9.
Assists/turnovers: Team 16.5/13.4; Jones 4.1/2.8.
3-pointers: Team .344; Jump 94, F Brooke Demetre 32, G Talana Lepolo 25.
(16) Southern
From: Baton Rouge, Louisiana Coach: Carlos Funchess
Conference: SWAC Bid: Champion (18-14)
NCAA Tournament record: 0-5, five years
Last in: 2019 Last 10: 9-1
Scoring: Team 57.8 ppg, 60.4 ppg allowed; G Genovea Johnson 11.4, G Amani Mcwain 9.3, G Aleighyah Fontenot 6.8.
Rebounds: Team 31.6; Johnson 4.7, Mcwain 4.5, F Raven White 4.0.
Assists/turnovers: Team 10.3/15.2; G Chloe Fleming 2.7/1.9.
3-pointers: Team .344; Mcwain 61, Fontenot 37, G Diamon Hunter 24.
(16) Sacred Heart
From: Fairfield, Connecticut Coach: Jessica Mannetti
Conference: Northeast Bid: Champion (18-13)
NCAA Tournament record: 0-3, three years
Last in: 2012 Last 10: 7-3
Scoring: Team 62.9 ppg, 58.6 ppg allowed; G Ny’Ceara Pryor 18.2, G Sajada Bonner 11.0, G Amelia Wood 7.6.
Rebounds: Team 37.6; Pryor 6.8, Wood 5.6, F Kelsey Wood 4.9.
Assists/turnovers: Team 10.6/15.7; Pryor 4.2/2.7.
3-pointers: Team .275; Bonner 60, Amelia Wood 36, G Olivia Tucker 32.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.