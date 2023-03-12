Cache Reset
Sports >  Gonzaga women

Get to know No. 9 Gonzaga women’s pod in the Seattle Regional at the 2023 NCAA Tournament

March 12, 2023 Updated Sun., March 12, 2023 at 9:03 p.m.

Stanford Cardinal's Cameron Brink (22) dribbles the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks' Aliyah Boston (4) in the second half at Stanford Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Tribune News Service)
From staff reports

(8) Ole Miss

From: Oxford, Mississippi Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin

Conference: Southeastern Bid: At-large (23-8)

NCAA Tournament record: 18-18, 18 years

Last in: 2022 Last 10: 6-4

Scoring: Team 69.3 ppg, 56.8 ppg allowed; G Angel Baker 15.1, F Madison Scott 11.8, G Marquesha Davis 10.2.

Rebounds: Team 41.6; Scott 8.2, Baker 5.5, F Tyia Singleton 5.5.

Assists/turnovers: Team 12.8/14.6; G Myah Taylor 3.8/1.9.

3-pointers: Team .294; F Snudda Collins 52, Baker 33, G Elauna Eaton 21.

(1) Stanford

From: Stanford, California Coach: Tara VanDerveer

Conference: Pac-12 Bid: At-large (28-5)

NCAA Tournament record: 99-32, 35 years

Last in: 2022 Last 10: 7-3

Scoring: Team 76.5 ppg, 58.5 ppg allowed; F Cameron Brink 14.9, G Haley Jones 13.4, G Hannah Jump 11.3.

Rebounds: Team 45.5; Brink 9.5, Jones 9.1, F Kiki Iriafen 3.9.

Assists/turnovers: Team 16.5/13.4; Jones 4.1/2.8.

3-pointers: Team .344; Jump 94, F Brooke Demetre 32, G Talana Lepolo 25.

(16) Southern

From: Baton Rouge, Louisiana Coach: Carlos Funchess

Conference: SWAC Bid: Champion (18-14)

NCAA Tournament record: 0-5, five years

Last in: 2019 Last 10: 9-1

Scoring: Team 57.8 ppg, 60.4 ppg allowed; G Genovea Johnson 11.4, G Amani Mcwain 9.3, G Aleighyah Fontenot 6.8.

Rebounds: Team 31.6; Johnson 4.7, Mcwain 4.5, F Raven White 4.0.

Assists/turnovers: Team 10.3/15.2; G Chloe Fleming 2.7/1.9.

3-pointers: Team .344; Mcwain 61, Fontenot 37, G Diamon Hunter 24.

(16) Sacred Heart

From: Fairfield, Connecticut Coach: Jessica Mannetti

Conference: Northeast Bid: Champion (18-13)

NCAA Tournament record: 0-3, three years

Last in: 2012 Last 10: 7-3

Scoring: Team 62.9 ppg, 58.6 ppg allowed; G Ny’Ceara Pryor 18.2, G Sajada Bonner 11.0, G Amelia Wood 7.6.

Rebounds: Team 37.6; Pryor 6.8, Wood 5.6, F Kelsey Wood 4.9.

Assists/turnovers: Team 10.6/15.7; Pryor 4.2/2.7.

3-pointers: Team .275; Bonner 60, Amelia Wood 36, G Olivia Tucker 32.

