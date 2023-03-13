Ferndale police, Whatcom medical examiner investigating 5-year-old girl’s death

By Denver Pratt Bellingham Herald

Ferndale police and the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl in Ferndale.

The death occurred March 8 in the 2300 block of Douglas Road in Ferndale, according to Riley Sweeney, a city spokesperson.

The cause and manner of death for the girl are pending further investigation at this time, according to a Tuesday email from Deborah Hollis, operations manager with the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office.

When asked what the initial 911 call was for, what type of incident Ferndale police were sent to, whether life-saving measures were taken and whether foul play is suspected in the child’s death, Sweeney said Tuesday that Ferndale police are not able to release any other information at this time.

The Ferndale school district sent an email March 8 to families notifying them of the girl’s death. She was an Eagleridge kindergarten student, according to the school district’s email.

School district staff shared the news with students about the girl’s unexpected death on March 9. The school district had additional counselors and members of the Whatcom County Mobile Response Team available for both students and staff, the district email states.

The district also provided tips and guidance for how to talk to children about death, the email states.

The Herald has reached out to Whatcom County Fire District 7 for more information.