Locally: Ferris grad Jonah Bloom earns Division II First-Team All-America track and field honors

Jonah Bloom (Ferris) received First-Team All-America Honors at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Bloom and his teammates from Western Washington University, competing in the Distance Medley Relay, finished seventh with a time of 9:51.19. The group was ranked 12th entering the meet and climbed five spots to achieve All-America status. Their time is the third fastest in WWU history. The same four runners set the school record at 9:45.48 at the UW Invite in January.

Academics

Hannah Broyles and Sara Muehlhausen of the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team were named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) scholar-athletes.

Broyles is a senior from Moscow, Idaho. Muehlhausen is a senior from Hayden.

Garrett White, a senior at Vanguard from Post Falls, has made the NAIA men’s list.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at the institution.

Awards

Athletes, teams and coaches from 33 high schools and three colleges in northern Idaho have been selected as finalists for the 61st annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards, officials have announced.

The award winners will be announced at the annual banquet, which is set for April 8 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort and will take place along with the induction ceremonies for the North Idaho Hall of Fame. The featured speaker for the event is University of Idaho President Scott Green.

Doors open at 5:30 on April 8 with the banquet starting at 6:30 p.m.

The North Idaho Hall of Fame awards honor District I-II high school athletes, coaches and teams for their outstanding play, along with the athletes, coaches and teams from the University of Idaho, North Idaho College and Lewis-Clark State College. The awards cover the 2022 academic spring season and the 2022-23 academic fall and winter seasons.

Information: www.nihof.com

College baseball

Lewis-Clark State College’s Dominic Signorelli was named the Rize Laboratory Baseball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Signorelli, a sophomore infielder from Moses Lake, led LC State College in five victories with a .444 batting average and 10 RBIs. He had a 1.000 slugging percentage with four doubles and two home runs. Signorelli drew three walks, touched 18 bases and scored nine runs on the week. Defensively, the third baseman made 13 errorless plays in the field.