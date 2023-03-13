Prep roundup: Kordell Liberty scores, helps University win boys soccer opener
March 13, 2023 Updated Mon., March 13, 2023 at 9:33 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Boys soccer
University 2, Shadle Park 0: Kordell Liberty and Tynan Silva each scored a second-half goal and the visiting Titans (1-0-0) beat the Highlanders (0-1-0) in a nonleague game.
Ridgeline 5, West Valley 2: Caden Thompson and Braylon Helm-Renz scored two goals apiece and the visiting Falcons (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game.
Lewis and Clark 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Benjamin Orton and Tasyn Oosting both posted first-half markers and the Tigers (1-0) held off the visiting Wildcats (0-1) in a nonleague game.
Ferris 4, East Valley 0: Nate Hines scored in the 12th minute and the visiting Saxons (1-0) beat the Knights (0-1) in a nonleague game. Marcus Saba added another goal on a penalty kick for Ferris.
Cheney 3, Clarkston 0: Sam Woller scored two goals and the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) beat the Bantams (0-1) in a nonleague game.
Rogers 4, Medical Lake 0: The Pirates (1-1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1-0) in a nonleague game.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.