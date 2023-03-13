Prep roundup: Kordell Liberty scores, helps University win boys soccer opener

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys soccer

University 2, Shadle Park 0: Kordell Liberty and Tynan Silva each scored a second-half goal and the visiting Titans (1-0-0) beat the Highlanders (0-1-0) in a nonleague game.

Ridgeline 5, West Valley 2: Caden Thompson and Braylon Helm-Renz scored two goals apiece and the visiting Falcons (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Lewis and Clark 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Benjamin Orton and Tasyn Oosting both posted first-half markers and the Tigers (1-0) held off the visiting Wildcats (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Ferris 4, East Valley 0: Nate Hines scored in the 12th minute and the visiting Saxons (1-0) beat the Knights (0-1) in a nonleague game. Marcus Saba added another goal on a penalty kick for Ferris.

Cheney 3, Clarkston 0: Sam Woller scored two goals and the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) beat the Bantams (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Rogers 4, Medical Lake 0: The Pirates (1-1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1-0) in a nonleague game.