Sheriff’s deputies arrest man after two foot chases in Spokane Valley

Spokane County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he evaded them on two foot pursuits that eventually ended in a wooded area along the Spokane River on Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a call at 6:15 p.m. after someone reported that a friend staying at their home pulled a gun on them during an argument at their residence on the 2800 block of North Rivista Drive. The caller said their friend, Mark L. Rogers, 29, had been staying at the residence for the past few days, but the two had argued over Rogers’ behavior and guests that he was bringing over, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The victim told Rogers he needed to find a new place to stay before Rogers pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies spotted a man matching Rogers’ description with a backpack near the residence. When contacted by deputies, Rogers ignored deputy commands and ran south. Deputies lost sight of Rogers after he jumped a fence and went around the corner of another residence.

Spokane County sheriff’s deputies and Liberty Lake police officers established a perimeter in the area and began a search with a K9 and aerial units. A Spokane County drone eventually located Rogers in the woods with the use of thermal imaging on a drone.

Deputies on foot located Rogers’ after finding his foot prints in the snow and told him to stop. Rogers took off once again, but was apprehended by additional deputies who were closing in, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found two replica pistols, a bag of about 300 suspected fentanyl pills, an electronic scale and other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said

Rogers was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, obstructing and resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said.