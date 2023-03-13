Spokane police investigate body found in High Bridge Park
March 13, 2023 Updated Mon., March 13, 2023 at 8:20 p.m.
Investigators suspect foul play led to the death of a man whose body was found at about 5 p.m. Sunday in High Bridge Park, Spokane police said in a news release.
The name of the deceased has not been disclosed, and police did not release any details about death.
The police department’s major crime unit is investigating.
