Woman wounded in possible accidental shooting in Spokane Valley
March 13, 2023 Updated Mon., March 13, 2023 at 8:20 p.m.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a woman was injured in what deputies said was a potential accidental shooting in a car at an apartment building in Spokane Valley on Saturday night, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
Spokane Valley deputies arrived to a shooting call at about 5:35 p.m. at the Manor Vale Apartments, 10101 East Main Ave., after a caller reported that a woman was bleeding with a gunshot wound to the back.
First responders provided medical aid and transported the woman to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies learned that the victim and Glenn D. Anderson, 57, were leaving the apartments in a vehicle when the handgun may have accidentally discharged in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies recovered the handgun from an apartment, the sheriff’s office said.
Anderson, a 24-time convicted felon who is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on his own recognizance the next day.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.